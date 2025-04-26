GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

