LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYTS. StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $14.87 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $444.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in LSI Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,542,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,724 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 696,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 406,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

