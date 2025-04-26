Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Enpro stock opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Enpro has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.01.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enpro will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enpro by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Enpro during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 102.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

