Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,315 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $187.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.51. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $142.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

