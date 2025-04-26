Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

