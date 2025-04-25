State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

