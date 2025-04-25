T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Buys 262,936 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 262,936 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Modine Manufacturing worth $139,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MOD opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

