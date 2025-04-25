Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 10,621 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,501 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

