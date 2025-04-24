Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,308,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 932,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,362,000 after acquiring an additional 51,460 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
