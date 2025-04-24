J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

