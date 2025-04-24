Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

