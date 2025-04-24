Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,386,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,490,000 after buying an additional 764,958 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,437,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,689,000 after buying an additional 715,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,103,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

