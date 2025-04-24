Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $68,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $229.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day moving average of $267.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.10.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

