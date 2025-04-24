Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 2,215,042 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215,042 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 3.59% of Sable Offshore worth $73,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sable Offshore by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $5,038,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOC opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $32.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOC shares. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

