5,585 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Bought by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of EUSB stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

