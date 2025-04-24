Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $229.80 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day moving average of $267.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

