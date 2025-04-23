MGO One Seven LLC Has $8.47 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $784.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.66. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $128.86 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

