Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 78,066 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,990,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $322,460,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 321,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,385,000 after purchasing an additional 314,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora
In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,644 shares of company stock worth $9,472,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Trading Up 1.7 %
COR opened at $286.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $296.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.02.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
