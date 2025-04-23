Energy Stocks Worth Watching – April 20th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Exxon Mobil are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies that operate in the production, distribution, and sale of energy sources such as oil, gas, coal, and renewable energy. These stocks are influenced by fluctuations in commodity prices and economic conditions, making them a cyclical investment that can offer both opportunities and risks to investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.17. The company had a trading volume of 83,173,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,033,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.72. The stock has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.62 on Friday, hitting $170.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,452,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,339,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.07. The stock has a market cap of $803.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $120.05 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,830,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965,746. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Featured Articles