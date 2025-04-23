International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $2,143,882,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,381 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

