EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 337.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

