Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 1,001,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.7 days.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMEGF traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $70.95. 2,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

