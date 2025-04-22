Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 1,001,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.7 days.
Siemens Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SMEGF traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $70.95. 2,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $74.99.
About Siemens Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Energy
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.