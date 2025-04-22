Natixis Decreases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Natixis decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184,503 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

