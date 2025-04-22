Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 262.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,777 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,761,000 after buying an additional 184,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,021,000 after acquiring an additional 79,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $76,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,600,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,544 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.21.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

RITM stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.