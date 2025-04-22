Natixis Sells 33,411 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,411 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

