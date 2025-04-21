Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 22.33%.
Yunji Stock Performance
NASDAQ:YJ opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Yunji has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.41.
Yunji Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yunji
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Duolingo Stock: EdTech Growth Meets Subscription Strength
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 New ETFs Finding Early Traction With Investors
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Alcoa’s Solid Earnings Don’t Make Tariff Math Easier for AA Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.