Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 22.33%.

Yunji Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Yunji has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

