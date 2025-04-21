Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $58.07 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $58,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $462.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.47. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on S&P Global from $633.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

