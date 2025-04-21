Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank increased its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

