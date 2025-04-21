ai16z (AI16Z) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, ai16z has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One ai16z token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. ai16z has a market cap of $157.66 million and $38.38 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ai16z

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,998,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official website is elizaos.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao.

Buying and Selling ai16z

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,998,660.91085289. The last known price of ai16z is 0.14841078 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $42,574,465.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ai16z should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

