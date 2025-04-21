Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,461 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.20% of Onto Innovation worth $16,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO stock opened at $114.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $98.21 and a one year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.