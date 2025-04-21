J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 234,538 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 419.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 234,538 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $2,617,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 27,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.31.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

