TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $70.42 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.29% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $70,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 75,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 242,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 161,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 72,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $48.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

