B Group Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA)

B Group Inc. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Oruka Therapeutics comprises about 0.2% of B Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $17,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $106,396.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,044,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,969,952.24. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 98,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,456. Corporate insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.47. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.19. On average, research analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

