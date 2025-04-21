Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,295,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,735,000. Upstream Bio makes up about 4.4% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned 4.28% of Upstream Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $117,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $18,270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth $16,440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $5,973,000.

Upstream Bio Price Performance

UPB opened at $8.78 on Monday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Upstream Bio Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

