Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $973.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $954.87 and a 200-day moving average of $894.38.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.38.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

