Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 64,618 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,251,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,618 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.9% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 32,701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 905,129 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

XENE opened at $35.14 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $660,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,731. This trade represents a 34.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

