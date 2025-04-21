MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 13,558,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 45,251,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Get MARA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MARA

MARA Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MARA by 62.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MARA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.