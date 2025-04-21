J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $75.64 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 832,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.3% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $75,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $95.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

