Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $96.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

