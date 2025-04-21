1,666,581 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,666,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,662,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

