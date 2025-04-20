Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $759,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,262 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 1.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $6,088,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 44,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

