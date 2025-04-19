Penny Stocks To Research – April 18th

Adagio Medical, JetBlue Airways, and Applied Digital are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are typically shares of small companies that trade for less than five dollars per share, often characterized by low liquidity and higher volatility. They carry significant risks due to limited market capitalization, minimal regulatory oversight, and potential for price manipulation, making them speculative investments. Investors should conduct thorough research and exercise caution when considering penny stocks as part of their portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Adagio Medical (ADGM)

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

Shares of ADGM stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,115,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,018. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Adagio Medical has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,433,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,585,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,300,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,302,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.48.

