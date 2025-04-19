Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $841.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $820.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

