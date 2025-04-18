Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 568.84 ($7.55) and traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.77). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.77), with a volume of 143,755 shares.

Vietnam Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 567.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 580.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.82 and a beta of 0.59.

About Vietnam Enterprise

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC.

