Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.92 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.90). Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.90), with a volume of 39,113 shares traded.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.74 million and a PE ratio of 23.22.

Insider Transactions at Albion Technology & Gen VCT

In other news, insider Swarupa Pathakji bought 8,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £6,036.75 ($8,009.49). 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

