Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Declines By 54.9%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 444.0 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
GRRMF stock remained flat at $69.75 during trading on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57.
Gerresheimer Company Profile
