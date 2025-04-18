General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 92.9% in March

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Up 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:GEVI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 10,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,254. General Enterprise Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 5.35.

Get General Enterprise Ventures alerts:

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 162.24% and a negative net margin of 544.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.