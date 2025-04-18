M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 182.25 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.12). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.14), with a volume of 48,788 shares changing hands.
M&C Saatchi Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £195.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 181.93.
M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 9.63 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.
About M&C Saatchi
We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.
