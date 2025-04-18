Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,428 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $63,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMI opened at $27.09 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.14%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

