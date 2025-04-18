Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 3.87% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $48,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. JDH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

